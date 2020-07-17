American Blogger Cynthia Ritchie is not being deported from Pakistan

American Blogger Cynthia D Ritchie will not be deported from Pakistan and she can stay in the country till August 31, the Interior Ministry decided on Thursday.

A written copy of the order was submitted to the Islamabad High Court during the hearing of Ritchie’s case on Friday.

“I’m surprised that the petitioner is not present in the court today,” Ritchie said while speaking to the media outside the court. “In America, it’s compulsory for both the petitioner and defendant to be present in court for every hearing.”

The blogger said that she was happy that the ministry passed a decision in her favour.

On June 15, an additional district and sessions judge directed the Federal Investigation Agency to file a case against the blogger for passing defamatory remarks about former PM Benazir Bhutto on social media.

Ritchie had then approached the Islamabad High Court challenging the ruling. She had named the Justice of Peace, FIA and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority as respondents in the case.

Former Punjab governor and PPP member Latif Khosa has, however, said that he was not satisfied with the decision and will be challenging it. “This is an attempt to mislead the court by the secretary of the Interior Ministry,” he remarked.

The interior ministry’s report has tried to dismiss PPP’s plea as it says that Ritchie has a visa and she’s not involved in any criminal activities, Khosa said. “We will prove the reality behind Ritchie and make sure that she’s deported.”

He added that his party had lost faith in the federal government which is why they had approached the court.

On June 5, Ritchie accused Malik of raping her, and former PM Yousaf Raza Gilani and Makhdoom Shahabuddin of manhandling her in 2011. The accusation has been denied by the PPP leaders.