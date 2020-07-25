Headlines 9am: Ali Zaidi receiving death threats, says Interior Ministry

Here are the headlines from SAMAA TV’s 9am bulletin.
Five women and four children have been killed in an attack on a house in Rawalpindi’s Chauntra. Three others were also wounded. The police have arrested two suspects but are still searching for the main suspect, Rab Nawaz, and his son Danish. The Rawalpindi CPO visited the hospital where the victims are kept. He said the attackers were on bail.
Hina and Saleem Saeen, a newly-wed couple, was found dead in a house in Karachi’s Nazimabad No.1. The police have arrested two brothers of the woman after the weapon used to murder the couple was found on them.
A five-storey building in Karachi’s Shah Faisal Colony has begun tilting. The building residents have been asked to vacate it in five days. The Sindh Building Control Authority had declared the building “risky”.
The Ministry of Interior has written letters to the Sindh Rangers DG and Punjab Rangers DG, asking them to heighten security for Federal Maritime Affairs Minister Ali Zaidi. The ministry wrote that Zaidi’s life is at risk as many terrorist groups are planning to attack him.
Shopkeepers across Karachi have increased the price of flour. A 20kg sack of flour is being sold at Rs1,360. Until last week, its price was Rs1,240.
Abottabad, Nathiagali, Ayubia and surrounding areas are witnessing thunderstorms with heavy rain.
A delegation of journalists from Azad Kashmir visited the ISPR office in Rawalpindi. ISPR Director-General Major General Babar Iftikhar briefed them on the security situation at the Line of Control and ceasefire violations by the Indian armed forces.