Ali Zaidi has no official documents: Murtaza Wahab

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Jul 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab says Federal Minister Ali Zaidi admitted today that he doesn’t have official documents. He was referring to the JIT report in the Uzair Baloch case.

His statement comes hours after Zaidi held Tuesday a press conference in which he accused the Sindh government of tampering with the JIT report in the Uzair Baloch case.

“He [Zaidi] says three JITs were made when only one was made,” Wahab said.

“Zaidi said no one signed the first JIT report, but who is giving him the report. Is he making it on his laptop?” he questioned.

The government had released the JIT reports in three cases, Uzair Baloch, Baldia factory fire, and Dr Nisar Morai, on Monday.

The JIT report on Lyari gangster Uzair Baloch is missing key points. Zaidi claimed that there was a problem with signatures in some reports as there were six members of the JIT but reports had only four signatures. “There is a clear difference between these two reports,” he had said.

Wahab criticised Zaidi and termed the press conference of government ministers Zaidi and Shibli Faraz a waste of time.

