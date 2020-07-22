Wednesday, July 22, 2020  | 30 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

Formal inquiry begins against former KP spokesperson Ajmal Wazir

Posted: Jul 22, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 44 mins ago
Photo: Ajmal Wazir/Facebook

A formal investigation has begun into corruption allegations against former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government spokesperson Ajmal Wazir.

The provincial information secretary was informed of the development by the inquiry commission in a letter on Wednesday.

The commission has summoned details of advertisements given during Wazir’s tenure. Wazir also served as Policy documents and other information have also been summoned from the ministry.

Sahibzada Saeed Ahmed is heading the three-member commission conducting the investigation.

Read more: Ajmal Wazir removed as KP spokesperson on corruption charges

MPA Kamran Bangash replaced Wazir as the government spokesperson on July 11. It was announced that Wazir was stepping down after evidence of corruption surfaced against him. Prime Minister Imran Khan had ordered a high-level inquiry commission to be constituted against him.

“The chief minister has written a letter to the chief secretary for the inquiry and until then Wazir has been removed from the post,” he had said.

Bangash said that an audio recording of Wazir and the owner of an advertising agency regarding commission for a deal had surfaced and was presented to PM Khan after which the orders were issued.

A forensic report of the audio recording will also be prepared by the inquiry.

