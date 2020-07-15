Wednesday, July 15, 2020  | 23 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

Agha Iftikharuddin to be indicted for threatening Justice Isa

Posted: Jul 15, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Agha Iftikharuddin to be indicted for threatening Justice Isa

Photo: www.supremecourt.gov.pk

The Supreme Court has ordered authorities to initiate the proceedings to indict Agha Iftikharuddin for threatening Justice Qazi Faez Isa in a video message.

Iftikharuddin appeared in court on Wednesday and apologised once again for his remarks. “I am embarrassed about what I said,” he said.

Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed rejected his apology. “We can’t forgive you for your remarks. You can’t make fun of the courts and judges.”

The application submitted by Justice Isa’s wife, Sarina Isa, in which she accused Iftikharuddin of threatening her husband’s life was shared with the judges.

She quoted the man as saying “whoever is caught involved in embezzlement, even if he’s [Justice Qazi] Faez Isa…should be put before a firing squad”. He also called for the public hanging of “people like this” and said the whole city should be called to watch it. “Call them to Fawara Chowk to see that such and such man is being shot,” he said in the video.

Iftikharuddin has apologised twice already. In a written reply on July 8, the 67-year-old said that he is a “pesh-e-imam since 1991 in a mosque and imambargah at Morgah, Rawalpindi.”

It added that he frequently discusses current affairs with his students after Maghrib prayers. On June 14, some remarks “slipped out of his tongue regarding the honourable judges and prestigious institution of the judiciary”, it said, adding that he regrets them.

The reply said that Mirza is a chronic heart patient as his main arteries are blocked, The doctors have even advised getting an open heart surgery done. Along with it, he suffers from hypertension. “His regular medication badly affects his mental health, resultantly sometimes making him hyper, irrational, irritating and frustrating”. He promised to “not repeat any such act” again.

