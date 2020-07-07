Afaq Ahmed admits meeting Zulfiqar Mirza, denies receiving money, weapons

Afaq Ahmed, the chairman of Mohajir Qaumi Movement (Haqiqi), admitted on Tuesday that he had met former Sindh home minister Zulfiqar Mirza in prison and after his release, but never had any “political discussions with him”.

“He certainly had meetings [with me] as the home minister,” Ahmed told reporters in Karachi. “As a home minister when he visited the jail, he also came to me.”

The statement from the MQM-H chairman came a day after the Sindh government released three Joint Investigation Team reports. One of the reports on former chairman of the Fishermen Cooperative Society Dr Nisar Ahmed Morai stated that Mirza twice paid about Rs2.5 million to Ahmed.

“Accused disclosed that in 2011, Dr Zulfiqar Mirza gave 6/7 K.K with ammunition to party worker of MQM-(H) in his presence,” the JIT report quoted Morai as saying.

Ahmed, however, has denied receiving money or weapons from Mirza. “When Zulfiqar Mirza came for meetings with me, there were five or ten people with him,” the MQM-H leader said. “I don’t know who Morai was among them.”

Mirza, the former Sindh home minister, had resigned as the PPP’s Sindh vice-president and member of the provincial assembly after developing differences with the party leadership in 2011.

Recalling a meeting with Mirza after his release from jail, Ahmed said the former Sindh minister told him that ex-president Asif Ali Zardari had asked him to choose between the “Altaf Hussain’s enmity and his (Zardari’s) friendship”. Mirza told him that he chose to sideline himself, the MQM-H chairman said.

Amir Khan, the MQM-P deputy convener who was once a close aide of Ahmed, also held a joint press conference in Karachi Tuesday. Though the press conference was on loadshedding in Karachi, Khan was heard discussing the JIT report on Morai and Ahmed’s press talk with other MQM-P leaders.

The MQM-P leader was heard telling colleagues that the meetings between Ahmed and Mirza took place before his own release from the jail.

He said the meetings and other affairs between Ahmed and Mirza were arranged through a friend of the MQM-H chairman in Lyari.