Accountability laws used for splintering, fracturing political parties: Pakistan court

The Supreme Court of Pakistan lashed out on Monday at the National Accountability Bureau for its “lack of professionalism, expertise and sincerity of cause,” which it said was the reason behind its abysmally low conviction rate.

“It is because of lack of professionalism, expertise and sincerity of cause that the conviction rate in NAB cases is abysmally low,” the two-member bench wrote in its judgment in the Paragon City corruption case against Khawaja Saad Rafique and Khawaja Salman Rafique.

In March, the bench comprising Justice Maqbool Baqar and Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel had granted bail to the two PML-N leaders in the case.

They had approached the apex court after the Lahore High Court had rejected their post-arrest bail. The PML-N leaders were arrested in December 2018.

In its judgment, the SC bench was critical of the accountability laws in the country and said they were used as tools to change the loyalties of politicians, and for “splintering” and “fracturing” political parties.

“The NAB Ordinance from its very inception became increasingly controversial, its image has come under cloud and there is a widespread perception of it being employed as a tool for oppression and victimization of political opponents by those in power,” the judgment read.

“The bureau seems reluctant in proceeding against people on one side of the political divide even in respect of financial scams of massive proportion while those on the other side are being arrested and incarcerated for months and years without providing any sufficient cause even when the law mandates investigations to be concluded expeditiously and trial to be concluded within 30 days.”

The detailed judgment said NAB’s methods didn’t serve national interests but caused “irretrievable harm to the country, nation and society in multiple ways”.

The court referred to a recent review of the European Commission in which it said that: There was a serious deterioration of freedom in Pakistan, thus, raising concerns about the NAB’s role as a tool to muzzle dissent.