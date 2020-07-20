Abbottabad man arrested for killing sister, brother-in-law: police

A man, identified as Jehangir, was arrested on Sunday for murdering his sister and brother-in-law in Abbottabad’s Burj, according to the police.

The couple had married of their own choice at a court. Jehangir, however, was against the marriage.

“He called the couple to his house for lunch and then shot them there a week after their wedding,” Abbottabad’s deputy superintendent of police said.

The suspect admitted to the crime in police custody and is being investigated. A case has been registered at the Model police station, Havelian.