Wednesday, July 1, 2020  | 9 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

30-year-old man dies by suicide in Lahore

Posted: Jul 1, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 16 mins ago
30-year-old man dies by suicide in Lahore

Artwork: SAMAA Digital

A 30-year-old man died by suicide in Lahore’s Factory Area on Tuesday night, according to the police.

The man hailed from Quetta and lived in a flat with his brother in Punjab Colony. The police were called in after the 30-year-old’s body was found in his room.

“We are investigating the case and can’t determine the exact reason behind the death,” a police officer said, adding that it can’t be confirmed whether the death was another case linked with playing online games.

The man’s family has declined to speak to the media. The body has been shifted to a hospital where a post-mortem examination will be conducted. It will be handed over to his family after the reports come back.

The police added that further details will be revealed after an investigation is completed.

Two similar incidents took place in June where a teenager and a 20-year-old took their lives after being stopped from playing online games.

On May 18, a Lahore man approached the Lahore High Court to ban the video game. “The game has a negative impact on children. They are becoming more ruthless and violent,” said the petitioner.

Here’s what you should do if someone you know exhibits warning signs of suicide:

• Do not leave the person alone.

• Remove any firearms, alcohol, drugs or sharp objects that could be used in a suicide attempt.

• Take the person to an emergency room or seek help from a medical or mental health professional

• You can get in touch with the following mental health helplines and speak to them.

  • Mind Organisation 042 35761999
  • Umang 0317 4288665
  • Talk2me.pk 0333 4065139
  • Baat Karo 0335 5743344
  • Taskeen 0332 5267936
  • Rooh 0333 3337664
  • Rozan 0800-22444
  • OpenCounseling 042 35761999

