Sunday, July 5, 2020  | 13 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

22-year-old civilian injured in unprovoked Indian firing: ISPR

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Jul 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: AFP

A 22-year-old man was injured late Saturday night after Indian troops resorted to unprovoked firing along the Line of Control and targeted civilian settlements, the military’s media wing said on Sunday.

In its attacks, the Indian Army fired heavy mortars at the Battal Sector along the LoC on Saturday, Inter-Services Public Relations Director-General Major General Babar Iftikhar wrote in a tweet.

The Pakistan Army responded by targetting Indian Army check posts.

Pakistan has condemned the latest unprovoked ceasefire violations by Indian forces along the Line of Control.

