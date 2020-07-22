22 suspects killed in Faisalabad police encounters in six months

At least 22 suspects have been killed in 60 encounters with police in Faisalabad in the first six months of 2020, according to the data available with Samaa TV.

This data was collected from all police stations in Faisalabad. A policeman was killed and six other cops sustained injuries in the encounters.

At least 60 dacoits were shot in the legs in the first six months of the year, the data says. Faisalabad has witnessed a rise in street crime with over 21,000 incidents reported to the police.

In 2019, only 24 police encounters were reported in Faisalabad.