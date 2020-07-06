114 Indians in Pakistan to be repatriated via Wagah border

The Pakistan-India Wagah border will be reopened on July 9 (Thursday) for the repatriation of 114 Indian nationals stuck in Pakistan, according to the interior ministry.

The ministry’s notification read that the nationals will be sent back to India through the border on foot.

It was also mentioned that the repatriation will take place amid strict coronavirus SOPs.

The Indians had been stranded in Pakistan due to the coronavirus pandemic. The country had closed its borders to curb the spread of the virus.