Saturday, July 25, 2020  | 3 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Lahore: 101-year-old inmate files bail plea over health concerns

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Lahore: 101-year-old inmate files bail plea over health concerns

Photo: lhc.gov.pk

A 101-year-old inmate at the Gujrat jail requested the Lahore High Court on Saturday to grant him bail as his health was deteriorating due to old age.

Mehdi Khan was convicted of the murder of seven people in 2006. His case was heard by a trial court in Lahore which released him after a jail term of two years.

The case was later taken to the Lahore High Court in 2019 by the family of the victims. The court declared Khan guilty and then sentenced him to life in prison, Khan’s advocate Hamza Haider said.

“We have requested the court to grant him bail given his old age and frail health,” he said, adding that a request for the formation of a medical board has been made.

According to the jail manual, an application for Khan’s release has also been sent to the Home Department. The court has instructed the department to take a decision in the case according to the jail laws.

FaceBook WhatsApp
bail plea lahore high court
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Gujrat Jail, Lahore High Court, bail plea, jail laws, home department, health conditions, murder
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan cricketer Kainat Imtiaz gets engaged in Karachi
Pakistan cricketer Kainat Imtiaz gets engaged in Karachi
Pakistan's dollar outflows down by 78% in FY20
Pakistan’s dollar outflows down by 78% in FY20
Speeding bus crashes into Karachi office, kills woman
Speeding bus crashes into Karachi office, kills woman
Coronavirus in children: Everything parents and guardians need to know
Coronavirus in children: Everything parents and guardians need to know
Pakistan’s third area control centre inaugurated at Islamabad airport
Pakistan’s third area control centre inaugurated at Islamabad airport
Islamabad court summons Cynthia Ritchie in Rehman Malik case
Islamabad court summons Cynthia Ritchie in Rehman Malik case
Coronavirus: UK secures 90 million doses of potential virus vaccines
Coronavirus: UK secures 90 million doses of potential virus vaccines
Coronavirus: UK, China vaccines show immune response
Coronavirus: UK, China vaccines show immune response
Confiscated cigarettes won’t be auctioned: FBR
Confiscated cigarettes won’t be auctioned: FBR
Dexamethasone trial results confirm coronavirus benefits, but also its risks
Dexamethasone trial results confirm coronavirus benefits, but also its risks
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.