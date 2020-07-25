Lahore: 101-year-old inmate files bail plea over health concerns

A 101-year-old inmate at the Gujrat jail requested the Lahore High Court on Saturday to grant him bail as his health was deteriorating due to old age.

Mehdi Khan was convicted of the murder of seven people in 2006. His case was heard by a trial court in Lahore which released him after a jail term of two years.

The case was later taken to the Lahore High Court in 2019 by the family of the victims. The court declared Khan guilty and then sentenced him to life in prison, Khan’s advocate Hamza Haider said.

“We have requested the court to grant him bail given his old age and frail health,” he said, adding that a request for the formation of a medical board has been made.

According to the jail manual, an application for Khan’s release has also been sent to the Home Department. The court has instructed the department to take a decision in the case according to the jail laws.