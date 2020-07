A kidnapped 10-year-old boy was rescued by the police in Karachi’s Baldia Ittehad Town Wednesday night.

Personnel of the AVCC engaged in a shootout with the kidnappers and arrested three, all of whom were injured. They died on the way to the hospital.

The boy was kidnapped on June 10 from Metroville and the kidnappers had asked his family for Rs10 million in ransom.

He remained safe in the shootout.