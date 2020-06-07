Work on Karachi’s Green Line BRT resumes, one track closed

Work on the Green Line BRT project in Karachi has resumed after a three-month gap.

The federal government-funded project was started in 2016, during the tenure of then prime minister Nawaz Sharif, and has yet to be completed.

The track from Numaish Chowrangi to Capri Cinema has been closed for work and officials hope to reopen it by the end of June.

Residents of the city, however, believe it won’t be completed even by June 2021. It’s become such a problem that I believe it will continue being a bother for our children as well, said one man.

He said the slow work has created lots of issues for travellers: it is both the cause of multiple delays and is terrible for their cars.

Work on the underpass section of the Green Line BRT is currently under way and will take several more months to be completed.