Friday, June 26, 2020  | 4 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
Woman killed, husband injured for resisting robbery in Abottabad

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 26, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA TV/screengrab

A woman was killed and her husband injured after three suspects opened fire at them for resisting a robbery at their house in Abbottabad’s Dewal Manal Thursday night.

According to the police, the robbers snuck into the house late at night. Homeowner Zaman woke up and tried to stop them. His wife also woke up from the commotion.

“The accused men opened fire at the couple while they tried to resist,” a police officer said. The woman passed away on spot. Her body has been shifted to the Type-D Hospital, Havelian.

Zaman, on the other hand, has been shifted to Ayub Medical Complex. Doctors said two bullets hit him. He is, however, out of danger.

The police have collected evidence from the crime scene and begun investigations to arrest the suspects as soon as possible.

Abbottabad Murder robbery
 





 

 
 
Abbottabad, murder, robbery, Dewan Manal, hospital, body, investigation, evidence
 
