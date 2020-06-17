Wednesday, June 17, 2020  | 25 Shawwal, 1441
Pakistan

Will thwart Indian designs, expose actions against Kashmiris: Pakistan Army

Photo: ISPR

The Pakistan Army said Wednesday that it would continue to thwart “Indian designs” and “expose” Indian actions against innocent civilians in Indian-held Kashmir.

“Noting the Indian aggression, forum resolved to continue thwarting Indian designs & expose Indian targeting of innocent civilians in Kashmir and open support to terrorist outfits,” the ISPR said in a statement after the Corps Commander Conference at the army’s headquarters.

The Corps Commander Conference comes a day after the chiefs of army, navy and air force visited the headquarters of the ISI. The ISPR had said Tuesday that they were given a “comprehensive” briefing by ISI Chief Lt General Faiz Hamid on regional security issues “with special focus” on situation of the Line of Control and India-held Kashmir.

Related: Pakistan military chiefs huddle at ISI headquarters amid China-India tensions

During Wednesday’s meeting, the corps commander expressed satisfaction over the reduction of violence across the country, according to the ISPR.

The commanders, the ISPR said, also discussed the ongoing coronavirus crisis in the country and said every individual will have to play a role in the fight against the virus.

RELATED STORIES
 

