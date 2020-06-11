Thursday, June 11, 2020  | 18 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Will give befitting response if India tries misadventure: Pakistan minister

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 33 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 33 mins ago
Will give befitting response if India tries misadventure: Pakistan minister

In this file photo, Indian Army personnel patrolling along the Line of Control. (AFP)

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi warned India Thursday that Pakistan will give an “immediate befitting response” if the nuclear-armed neighbour carried out any “misadventure” against it.

Pakistan is quite capable of defending itself against any Indian misadventure, the foreign minister said in a statement.

The statement comes a day after Pakistan’s Foreign Office summoned a senior Indian diplomat to record its protest over ceasefire violations by the Indian border security forces along the Line of Control.

In the latest firing incident, four people, including two children, were injured after the Indian forces opened fire on civilian population in LoC’s Jandrot Sector.

The Indian forces have so far committed 1,296 ceasefire violations in 2020 alone, according to the Foreign Office.

Qureshi said the ceasefire violations were an attempt to divert the world’s attention from India’s “failures”.

Pakistan will not withdraw its support of the Kashmiri people, the minister said.

Indian rulers think Pakistan is a “soft target”, but it is not, he added.

FaceBook WhatsApp
India Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Pakistan, India, Kashmir, Narendra Modi
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Developing: List of identified victims of PIA PK-8303 plane crash
Developing: List of identified victims of PIA PK-8303 plane crash
CAA closes Lahore airport runway for two months
CAA closes Lahore airport runway for two months
PSO slashes high-octane petrol price by Rs15
PSO slashes high-octane petrol price by Rs15
The dating dacoits of Sindh
The dating dacoits of Sindh
Fact-check: No, coronavirus has not been found in chickens
Fact-check: No, coronavirus has not been found in chickens
Contact list to get tested for coronavirus in Pakistan
Contact list to get tested for coronavirus in Pakistan
Lahore doctor put on anaesthesia machine as no ventilator available
Lahore doctor put on anaesthesia machine as no ventilator available
Complete guidelines for burial of COVID-19 patients in Pakistan
Complete guidelines for burial of COVID-19 patients in Pakistan
Headlines 6pm: Three more PIA plane crash victims identified
Headlines 6pm: Three more PIA plane crash victims identified
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines | 3pm | 04 June |...
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines | 3pm | 04 June | Pakistan
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.