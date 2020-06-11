Will give befitting response if India tries misadventure: Pakistan minister

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi warned India Thursday that Pakistan will give an “immediate befitting response” if the nuclear-armed neighbour carried out any “misadventure” against it.

Pakistan is quite capable of defending itself against any Indian misadventure, the foreign minister said in a statement.

The statement comes a day after Pakistan’s Foreign Office summoned a senior Indian diplomat to record its protest over ceasefire violations by the Indian border security forces along the Line of Control.

In the latest firing incident, four people, including two children, were injured after the Indian forces opened fire on civilian population in LoC’s Jandrot Sector.

The Indian forces have so far committed 1,296 ceasefire violations in 2020 alone, according to the Foreign Office.

Qureshi said the ceasefire violations were an attempt to divert the world’s attention from India’s “failures”.

Pakistan will not withdraw its support of the Kashmiri people, the minister said.

Indian rulers think Pakistan is a “soft target”, but it is not, he added.