Who is Cynthia Dawn Ritchie?

Know what she is doing here in Pakistan

Cynthia Dawn Ritchie, a US national who identifies herself as a media director and producer, has been in the news after she accused former interior minister Rehman Malik of raping her in 2011.

“I was raped by the former interior minister Rehman Malik,” Ritchie said in a video on June 5, 2020. She has also accused former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani of "physically manhandling" her while he was staying at the "President's House".

In the same video, the US 'media director' had claimed that she had been invited to Pakistan by the Pakistan Peoples Party when Asif Ali Zardari was the president and Yousuf Raza Gilani was the prime minister.

Her claim appears to be contradicting her own statement which she made during an interview in 2018.

In an interview with Dunya News on June 6, 2018, Ritchie had said, “Several years ago, I was invited to Pakistan by Pakistani Americans when the floods happened in 2010 and I came to explore the country in a way that was very unique I think to an American to explore.”

In the same interview, the host asked her what she is doing in Pakistan and to that she replied: I am travelling and I am doing a travelogue.

Besides making a “travelogue”, Ritchie actively participated in political discussions on the media and social media. She is sometimes seen blatantly criticizing the Pakistani political parties.

On a similar issue, the PPP recently filed a complaint against her with the FIA for maligning former Pakistan premier Benazir Bhutto.

Ritchie told the FIA in a letter that “she was a law-abiding resident of Pakistan,” the Dawn newspaper reported. Not only that, according to the newspaper, she wrote that she had been “investigating” the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement and found the “links of anti-state activities between PTM and PPP”.

A few days before she wrote the letter, Ritchie had said in a video that she was seeking truth about the PTM.

“We seek truth, I seek truth, not PTM's truth, not the army's truth, not my truth, but the people's truth," Ritchie had said in the video on May 8, 2020.

"And there are many angles to this story,” she had added.