Where is the Indus River’s water going, IRSA asks WAPDA

The Indus River System Authority has discovered that water from the Indus River has been disappearing.

The authority has summoned a clarification from the Water and Power Development Authority over where the water is going. IRSA wrote to the general manager of the Tarbela Dam.

The letter stated that on June 1, 2020, the flow of water in the Indus River was 136,000 cusecs at Besham. The next day, however, water flow at Tarbela was recorded at 108,000 cusecs.

There was difference of 21,000 cusecs in the river between Besham and Tarbela, the letter said, asking the reason for this.

WAPDA wrote back to the river authority and said that they have started an investigation into the matter and will inform them as soon as they find something.

According to IRSA, similar incidents have taken place at other reservoirs under WAPDA as well.