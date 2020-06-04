‘What message is PM sending attending meetings without social distancing?’

Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho critiscised Prime Minister Imran Khan and his policies on dealing with the coronavirus in a powerful speech on the Sindh Assembly floor Thursday.

“How can you fight a pandemic without a weapon?” she asked.

Pechuho said the prime minister sits in meetings with over 50 people without social distancing and without a mask. “What kind of message is he giving to the country?” she questioned.

“All of us will have to face the terrible cost of one prime minister who couldn’t take decisions of the right kind,” she said, adding that Lahore is facing a crisis.

She said asymptomatic people are spreading the virus like wild fire and we are just sitting saying “darna nahi larna hai [don’t be afraid, let’s fight]”.

“When people are falling dead like flies, what good is an economy?” she asked,