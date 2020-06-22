Monday, June 22, 2020  | 30 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

We stopped bloodshed in Karachi by revolting against Altaf: Kamal

Posted: Jun 22, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Says they eliminated the fear of the MQM founder

Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Mustafa Kamal said on Monday that he had stopped bloodshed in Karachi by revolting against MQM founder Altaf Hussain.

“If we pull [out] ourselves, you will see bodies in the city,” Kamal said on SAMAA TV’s show 7 se 8. “We are the barriers.”

Kamal, the former mayor of Karachi and a former leader of the MQM, had formed his own party in March 2016.

He said people can now stop them and ask questions because they had eliminated the fear of Altaf Hussain in Karachi.

Related: With Rangers attacks, investigators link separatists and MQM

“When Anis Kaimkhani, Mustafa Kamal and XYZ were standing with Altaf Hussain, no one had the courage to question us,” Kamal said. “Nobody could do a talk show [back then].”

The PSP chairman asked the authorities to forgive the youth of Karachi for supporting Hussain, saying that they should be given another chance.

He maintained that if the state could talk to militants on Balochistan’s mountains, then it should also forgive Karachi’s youth.
