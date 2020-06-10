Wednesday, June 10, 2020  | 17 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Was muted in ECC video conference: Sindh CM

Posted: Jun 10, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Claims he kept speaking but voice didn't pass through

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said on Wednesday that his microphone was muted in the video conference of the Economic Coordination Committee.

“We were muted,” Shah said, while addressing a press conference in Karachi. “We were in the video conference and when I tried to speak, my voice didn't pass through.”

The chief minister, who attended the ECC meeting in Islamabad through a video link, claimed he asked his team to check if there was any issue with his audio. Shah said he was told that he didn’t have permission to speak.

“We were told that you will [be able to] speak when you will be given permission,” he claimed.

The Sindh chief minister claimed first he was refused permission to come to Islamabad to attend the meeting and now they forbade him from speaking.

He said he had informed the prime minister about what happened with him.

“I raised it with the prime minister," CM Shah said. "The prime minister assured me... I don't hold him responsible... perhaps the staff is not in his control.”

PM Khan said he had not asked the staff to mute anyone and everyone was allowed to speak in the meetings, he said.
Imran Khan Murad Ali shah
 
