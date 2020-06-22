Monday, June 22, 2020  | 30 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Uzair Baloch’s production order issued in policemen attack case

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Uzair Baloch’s production order issued in policemen attack case

KARACHI: Ranger personnel seen escorting back the main suspect of Lyari gang war Uzair Jan Baloch after his hearing in Sindh High Court in 2016. Photo: Online

An anti-terrorism court in Karachi issued on Monday the production order of Uzair Baloch, one of the main faces of the Lyari gang war, for attacking policemen during the Lyari operation.

The Kalakot police approached the court to reopen the case against him.

The police said that Baloch’s custody has been given to Central Jail, Karachi.

Baloch was arrested by the Rangers on January 30, 2016. He has confessed to committing criminal activities such as murder, extorting money, encroaching on land, illegally occupying 14 sugar mills, harassing residents, and purchasing arms.

He claimed that he was working with some members of the Sindh government and Karachi police.

He had been nominated in nearly 62 cases pending in different ATCs which have been delayed because he wasn’t presented in court by the jail authorities.

In April 2017, his custody was handed over to the Pakistan Army after he was accused of espionage and leaking information to foreign intelligence agencies. The Army Corps V handed him over to the police on April 6, 2020 after three years.

FaceBook WhatsApp
uzair baloch
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Two-week lockdown imposed in major Karachi neighbourhoods
Two-week lockdown imposed in major Karachi neighbourhoods
Allama Talib Jauhari, Pakistan's renowned Shia scholar, passes away
Allama Talib Jauhari, Pakistan’s renowned Shia scholar, passes away
Five things you didn't know about Mufti Naeem
Five things you didn’t know about Mufti Naeem
Cutting education budget like axing Pakistan's future: HEC chairman
Cutting education budget like axing Pakistan’s future: HEC chairman
Senior religious scholar Mufti Naeem passes away
Senior religious scholar Mufti Naeem passes away
Pakistan will consider dexamethasone for severe COVID-19 patients: Zafar Mirza
Pakistan will consider dexamethasone for severe COVID-19 patients: Zafar Mirza
Pakistan resumes international flight operations
Pakistan resumes international flight operations
Study shows how quickly coronavirus spreads at home without symptoms
Study shows how quickly coronavirus spreads at home without symptoms
Coronavirus breakthrough: Steroid dexamethasone reduces COVID-19 deaths by a third
Coronavirus breakthrough: Steroid dexamethasone reduces COVID-19 deaths by a third
Malala Yousafzai just graduated from Oxford
Malala Yousafzai just graduated from Oxford
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.