Uzair Baloch’s production order issued in policemen attack case

An anti-terrorism court in Karachi issued on Monday the production order of Uzair Baloch, one of the main faces of the Lyari gang war, for attacking policemen during the Lyari operation.

The Kalakot police approached the court to reopen the case against him.

The police said that Baloch’s custody has been given to Central Jail, Karachi.

Baloch was arrested by the Rangers on January 30, 2016. He has confessed to committing criminal activities such as murder, extorting money, encroaching on land, illegally occupying 14 sugar mills, harassing residents, and purchasing arms.

He claimed that he was working with some members of the Sindh government and Karachi police.

He had been nominated in nearly 62 cases pending in different ATCs which have been delayed because he wasn’t presented in court by the jail authorities.

In April 2017, his custody was handed over to the Pakistan Army after he was accused of espionage and leaking information to foreign intelligence agencies. The Army Corps V handed him over to the police on April 6, 2020 after three years.