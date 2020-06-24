Wednesday, June 24, 2020  | 2 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

US blocks Pakistan's proposal to designate Indian man as 'terrorist'

Posted: Jun 24, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
US blocks Pakistan’s proposal to designate Indian man as ‘terrorist’

File photo showing the UN Security Council meets on settlement of conflicts in the Middle East and North Africa region. (AFP)

Pakistan said on Wednesday it was “disappointed” that its proposal to designate Indian national Venumadhav Dongara as a “terrorist” was blocked in the United Nation Security Council committee.

The Foreign Office in a statement that it had proposed the designation of four Indian nationals, Venumadhav Dongara, Ajoy Mistry, Gobinda Patnaik and Angara Appaji, as terrorists.

“These individuals were financing, sponsoring and organizing terrorism inside Pakistan by providing financial, technical and material support to terrorist groups including TTP, Jamaat-ul-Ahrar and others,” the FO said.

Dongara was an Indian engineer who had worked with an Indian construction company in Afghanistan in the past, according to Indian media.

According to Turkey’s Anadolu news agency, Pakistan’s move was blocked by the US. The report said the US had informed the five permanent members of the UNSC that it was officially blocking Pakistan’s proposal.

“Pakistan hopes that the listing requests of other three Indian nationals will be given due consideration by the UNSC 1267 Sanctions Committee in an objective and transparent manner,” the FO said further.

It said India had “fomented” terrorism inside Pakistan by providing support to terrorists groups in the country.

“These Indian nationals are now residing in India with impunity which vindicates Pakistan’s position that India is a state-sponsor of terrorism,” it added.

