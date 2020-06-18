UK says its ‘collaboration’ helped Pakistan convict Imran Farooq’s murderer

The UK government said on Thursday that the conviction of a man by a Pakistani court in the Dr Imran Farooq murder case was the result of “a ground-breaking collaboration between the UK and Pakistan”.

The UK government’s statement, however, had no mention of two other men, Khalid Shamim and Moazzam Ali, convicted of murdering Dr Imran Farooq. It only identified Mohsin Ali Syed in its statement as the attacker, saying he was found guilty of murder and conspiracy to murder Dr Imran.

Another man Kashif Khan Kamran, who was identified by Met detectives as being involved in the murder, is an absconding accused in the case.

On Thursday morning, an anti-terrorism court in Islamabad handed life sentences to Khalid Shamim, Syed Mohsin Ali and Moazzam Ali for their involvement in the murder of MQM leader Dr Imran Farooq.

Farooq was stabbed to death outside his house in London’s Edgware on September 16, 2010.

“It is proved that [MQM founder] Altaf Hussain ordered the killing of Dr Imran Farooq,” the 39-page verdict said. “Two of his other senior party members based in London then communicated the orders to relevant persons based in Pakistan.

The government of UK in a statement on its website said that the collaboration between the UK and Pakistan “allowed evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police to be shared with Pakistani prosecutors and be presented as part of their case”.

“Today’s conviction marks a team effort between law agencies in the UK and Pakistan working together to get justice for the murder of Dr Imran Farooq,” the British High Commissioner was quoted as saying.

The UK government’s statement further stated that Pakistan had made a “Mutual Legal Assistance” request to the UK in February 2019. It said that Pakistan had assured the UK authorities that it would not impose the death penalty on the accused in this case.

“This was followed by a temporary change to Pakistani law which provided that the death penalty would not be used in cases where evidence had been transferred under MLA from a state where the death penalty is prohibited,” read the statement. “The temporary change to Pakistani law and the consequent provision of UK evidence in a Pakistani trial were ground-breaking steps forward in legal cooperation between the UK and Pakistan.”

The statement said that the Met Police’s detectives spoke with over 4,000 as part of the investigation into the Dr Imran Farooq murder case.