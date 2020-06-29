UAE suspends all flights from Pakistan

The United Arab Emirates has temporarily suspended all flights arriving from Pakistan, its civil aviation authority said Monday.

The UAE General Civil Aviation Authority announced the temporary suspension until a laboratory is set up for COVID-19 tests, Gulf News reported.

All passengers from Pakistan, including those who are on transit flights, will not be received at the UAE airports.

Khaleej Times quoted the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority as saying that this is a precautionary measure to ensure the health and safety of all arrivals as of Monday, June 29.

Pakistan has reported 74 more deaths from the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours. More than 3,100 new cases have been reported taking the total virus tally in the country to 197,705. Over 84,000 people have recovered so far.