Wednesday, June 10, 2020  | 17 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Two women, two children injured in Indian firing along LoC

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 7 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 7 mins ago
Two women, two children injured in Indian firing along LoC

Photo: AFP

Four civilians were injured after troops of the Indian Army initiated “unprovoked ceasefire violations” in the Jandrot sector along the Line of Control.

The director-general of the Inter-Services Public Relations issued a statement saying that the Indian Army firing targeted the civilian population.

According to the DG ISPR, due to Indian troops’ indiscriminate fire in Dera Sher Khan, Sandhara and Bamroch villages, four innocent civilians including two women and two children, were critically injured.

“Pakistan Army troops responded effectively to Indian posts which initiated fire,” the statement read.

The injured were evacuated to a nearby medical facility. They were identified as Nasreen, 26, from Sandhara village, Rabia, 24 and Momna, seven, from Dera Sher Khan village and Munshi, seven, from Bamroch village.

FaceBook WhatsApp
line of control
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Developing: List of identified victims of PIA PK-8303 plane crash
Developing: List of identified victims of PIA PK-8303 plane crash
Storm hits Karachi, gusts of wind, rain whip through neighbourhoods
Storm hits Karachi, gusts of wind, rain whip through neighbourhoods
CAA closes Lahore airport runway for two months
CAA closes Lahore airport runway for two months
PSO slashes high-octane petrol price by Rs15
PSO slashes high-octane petrol price by Rs15
The dating dacoits of Sindh
The dating dacoits of Sindh
Fact-check: No, coronavirus has not been found in chickens
Fact-check: No, coronavirus has not been found in chickens
Minal Khan is getting out of her comfort zone
Minal Khan is getting out of her comfort zone
‘Govt will have to tighten lockdown if public isn’t careful’
‘Govt will have to tighten lockdown if public isn’t careful’
Lahore doctor put on anaesthesia machine as no ventilator available
Lahore doctor put on anaesthesia machine as no ventilator available
Complete guidelines for burial of COVID-19 patients in Pakistan
Complete guidelines for burial of COVID-19 patients in Pakistan
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.