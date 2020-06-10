Two women, two children injured in Indian firing along LoC

Four civilians were injured after troops of the Indian Army initiated “unprovoked ceasefire violations” in the Jandrot sector along the Line of Control.

The director-general of the Inter-Services Public Relations issued a statement saying that the Indian Army firing targeted the civilian population.

According to the DG ISPR, due to Indian troops’ indiscriminate fire in Dera Sher Khan, Sandhara and Bamroch villages, four innocent civilians including two women and two children, were critically injured.

“Pakistan Army troops responded effectively to Indian posts which initiated fire,” the statement read.

The injured were evacuated to a nearby medical facility. They were identified as Nasreen, 26, from Sandhara village, Rabia, 24 and Momna, seven, from Dera Sher Khan village and Munshi, seven, from Bamroch village.