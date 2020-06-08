Two more policemen die of coronavirus in Lahore

Virus has so far claimed lives of seven Lahore cops

Two more policemen in Lahore have died of coronavirus in the past 48 hours, the city’s top police official confirmed Monday.

The virus has so far claimed lives of seven policemen in Lahore, while 137 cops have tested positive for the virus. Of them, 91 have fully recovered and have rejoined the police department.

Lahore CCPO Zulfiqar Hameed told SAMAA TV that the department had provided the policemen protective gear, but they were too exposed to the virus.

They are standing on roads and visiting markets to maintain law and order, the CCPO said. They have had to visit the quarantine facilities too.

The virus has so far claimed 715 lives in Punjab, while the total number of known cases in the province has jumped to 38,903.