Monday, June 8, 2020  | 15 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Two more policemen die of coronavirus in Lahore

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Virus has so far claimed lives of seven Lahore cops

Two more policemen in Lahore have died of coronavirus in the past 48 hours, the city’s top police official confirmed Monday.

The virus has so far claimed lives of seven policemen in Lahore, while 137 cops have tested positive for the virus. Of them, 91 have fully recovered and have rejoined the police department.

Lahore CCPO Zulfiqar Hameed told SAMAA TV that the department had provided the policemen protective gear, but they were too exposed to the virus.

They are standing on roads and visiting markets to maintain law and order, the CCPO said. They have had to visit the quarantine facilities too.

The virus has so far claimed 715 lives in Punjab, while the total number of known cases in the province has jumped to 38,903.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus Lahore
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Lahore, Coronavirus, Pakistan, Police
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Developing: List of identified victims of PIA PK-8303 plane crash
Developing: List of identified victims of PIA PK-8303 plane crash
Storm hits Karachi, gusts of wind, rain whip through neighbourhoods
Storm hits Karachi, gusts of wind, rain whip through neighbourhoods
CAA closes Lahore airport runway for two months
CAA closes Lahore airport runway for two months
PSO slashes high-octane petrol price by Rs15
PSO slashes high-octane petrol price by Rs15
The dating dacoits of Sindh
The dating dacoits of Sindh
I'm never flying with PIA again: Maheen Khan
I’m never flying with PIA again: Maheen Khan
Fact-check: No, coronavirus has not been found in chickens
Fact-check: No, coronavirus has not been found in chickens
Pakistani writer Asif Farrukhi passes away
Pakistani writer Asif Farrukhi passes away
KP doctor attacked by patient's attendants at Hayatabad Medical Complex
KP doctor attacked by patient’s attendants at Hayatabad Medical Complex
Minal Khan is getting out of her comfort zone
Minal Khan is getting out of her comfort zone
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.