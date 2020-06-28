Two killed in car-truck collision in Sukkur

Two people were killed and one injured after a car collided into a truck parked on the Sukkur City Bypass Sunday morning.

According to the police, the car was speeding and lost control after which it crashed into a truck parked on the side of the road.

The driver and another man sitting in the passenger seat died on the spot. Their bodies and the injured have been shifted to Civil Hospital.

The injured man, identified as Hafizullah Lashari, hails from Jacobabad.

The car was travelling from Balochistan’s Jhatpat to Hyderabad. Witnesses said the car was completely destroyed in the accident.