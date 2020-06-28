Two killed during conflict between Lahore groups over ‘Facebook comments’

Two people were killed and two injured during a conflict between two groups in Lahore on Saturday over Facebook comments, according to the police.

There was an argument already ongoing between the groups for a while, but the conflict was then taken to social media, a police officer said.

Both groups posted comments against each other on Facebook after which a fight broke out between them near the Kahna Nau police station. They opened fire at each other.

An FIR has been registered and the police have started conducting raids to arrest the suspects. Further investigations will reveal more details, an officer added.