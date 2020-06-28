Sunday, June 28, 2020  | 6 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
Pakistan

Two killed during conflict between Lahore groups over ‘Facebook comments’

Posted: Jun 28, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Two killed during conflict between Lahore groups over ‘Facebook comments’

Two people were killed and two injured during a conflict between two groups in Lahore on Saturday over Facebook comments, according to the police.

There was an argument already ongoing between the groups for a while, but the conflict was then taken to social media, a police officer said.

Both groups posted comments against each other on Facebook after which a fight broke out between them near the Kahna Nau police station. They opened fire at each other.

An FIR has been registered and the police have started conducting raids to arrest the suspects. Further investigations will reveal more details, an officer added.

RELATED STORIES
 

MOST READ
Renowned scholar Allama Talib Jauhari laid to rest in Karachi
Emirates, Etihad and Fly Dubai suspend outgoing flights from Pakistan
Coronavirus in Pakistan: contact list for oxygen cylinders, oximeters, plasma
Pakistan’s ‘dark web’ sells your sensitive personal details for peanuts
Free walk-in COVID-19 testing facility opens at Karachi’s Hilal-e-Ahmer
Quetta-Karachi highway plan shelved
With Rangers attacks, investigators link separatists and MQM
Half of UK’s imported coronavirus cases are from Pakistan
UK coronavirus trials: First healthy volunteer gets ‘revolutionary’ new vaccine
