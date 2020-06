Two people were injured on Wednesday in two separate attacks on Rangers in Karachi, police said.

The first attack targeted a Rangers vehicle in Gulistan-e-Jauhar, according to police officials. A paramilitary soldier was injured in the attack.

The second cracker attack occurred near a Rangers post at Manzil Pump. It left a passerby wounded, who was shifted to Jinnah Hospital.

Both the attacks took place within a span of three hours.