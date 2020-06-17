Two former Dow University students tossed out of women’s hostel

The administration of Dow University’s Ojha Campus dragged and threw out two students from their women’s hostel.

The incident reportedly took place at 1pm Tuesday. Since then, a video of the young women being dragged by their limbs has been circulating on social media.

The varsity’s vice-chancellor, Muhammad Saeed Qureshi, claims that both students graduated a few years ago and haven’t paid the hostel fees since 2014.

He has, however, formed a committee to investigate the matter and prepare a report within four to five days.

The university administration says that the Higher Education Commission has instructed varsities to vacate their hostels during the coronavirus pandemic.

They also said that the students were given a five-day ultimatum to vacate their rooms, but they did not comply with the instructions and kept asking for more time.