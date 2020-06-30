Toshakhana case: Nawaz given till August 17 for court appearance

An accountability court in Islamabad has issued a proclamation for former PM Nawaz Sharif in a case on the use of government vehicles, known as the Toshakhana reference. It is a part of the fake accounts case.

The courts make proclamation under Section 87 of Criminal Code of Procedure to inform people named in different cases that they are required to appear within in a month otherwise they will be declared proclaimed offenders.

The court ruled that Nawaz has till August 17 to appear otherwise he will be declared as an absconder in the case.

Sardar Muzzaffar, the NAB prosecutor, submitted a report on the summon issued to Nawaz. He said that the summon was sent to his London property with the help of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Zardari’s arrest warrant

The court also issued bailable arrest warrant of former president and PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari over his continuous absence. His medical reports and request for exemption to attend court hearings have been rejected too.

Farooq H Naek, who is representing Zardari in the case, said that the arrest warrants should be taken back. Zardari is a big name in politics and the former president. Naek said that he will submit an affidavit in the court saying that Zardari will appear in court.

The accountability judge said that they can’t take back their orders.

The NAB prosecutor, on the other hand, said that they will have to arrest Zardari to bring him to court. He will never come himself.

“The court gave exemption to Yousaf Raza Gillani and he didn’t even come to today’s hearing,” Muzzaffar added.

What is the case?

According to NAB, Nawaz and Zardari received government cars during the tenure of former PM Yousaf Raza Gillani in 2009. The cars were gifted to Pakistan by the UAE and Libya.

NAB claims that laws were eased to give the cars to Nawaz and Zardari. The duty was paid using fake accounts. Nawaz didn’t hold any post in 2008 and still, he was allowed to use the cars without submitting an official request.

The bureau said that Zardari paid 15% of the amount using fake accounts owned by Abdul Ghani Majeed. Majeed allegedly used the account of Ansari Sugar Mills to conduct illegal transactions of more than Rs200 million. He also transferred Rs9.2 million into Zardari’s accounts and gave Rs37 million to Customs collector in Islamabad, according to NAB.