Monday, June 29, 2020  | 7 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Today’s outlook: Wasim Akhtar to present Rs24.84b Karachi budget

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Today’s outlook: Wasim Akhtar to present Rs24.84b Karachi budget

Photo: Wasim Akhtar/Twitter

Here are some of the news stories we are following today (Monday):

  • Mayor Wasim Akhtar will present the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s Rs24.84 billion budget for the financial year 2020-21. This is the last budget of this year.
  • The government can complete its five-year tenure very easily if I come to a compromise with the opposition parties, Prime Minister Imran Khan said Sunday. The country’s economy has been affected because of the coronavirus, the premier told MNAs of the PTI and coalition parties after dinner at PM House.
  • Parliament will approve the Federal Budget 2020-21 today.
  • Five people were killed and five others were injured in Faisalabad after the passenger wagon they were travelling in was targeted by unknown men.
  • The opposition will boycott the Sindh Assembly session.
  • A two-judge bench of the Lahore High Court will hear Shehbaz Sharif’s plea for extension in bail for three weeks.
  • The Pakistan Army said Sunday that its troops have shot down an Indian “spying” quadcopter in Hot Spring Sector along the Line of Control.
  • Punjab’s transporters raised their fares by 20% after the federal government increased the petrol price by Rs25.58 per litre.
  • The Ministry of Interior has prepared recommendations regarding the setting up of cattle market across Pakistan.
  • ICYMI: The opposition parties have decided to call an All Parties Conference to formulate a “joint strategy” against the annual budget presented by the PTI government. Click here to read the full story.

FaceBook WhatsApp
KMC Wasim Akhtar
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Wasim Akhtar presents KMC budget
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Renowned scholar Allama Talib Jauhari laid to rest in Karachi
Renowned scholar Allama Talib Jauhari laid to rest in Karachi
Coronavirus in Pakistan: contact list for oxygen cylinders, oximeters, plasma
Coronavirus in Pakistan: contact list for oxygen cylinders, oximeters, plasma
Emirates, Etihad and Fly Dubai suspend outgoing flights from Pakistan
Emirates, Etihad and Fly Dubai suspend outgoing flights from Pakistan
Pakistan’s ‘dark web’ sells your sensitive personal details for peanuts
Pakistan’s ‘dark web’ sells your sensitive personal details for peanuts
Free walk-in COVID-19 testing facility opens at Karachi's Hilal-e-Ahmer
Free walk-in COVID-19 testing facility opens at Karachi’s Hilal-e-Ahmer
Quetta-Karachi highway plan shelved
Quetta-Karachi highway plan shelved
Half of UK's imported coronavirus cases are from Pakistan
Half of UK’s imported coronavirus cases are from Pakistan
UK coronavirus trials: First healthy volunteer gets 'revolutionary' new vaccine
UK coronavirus trials: First healthy volunteer gets ‘revolutionary’ new vaccine
Nusrat Abbasi takes on PPP leaders in explosive SA speech
Nusrat Abbasi takes on PPP leaders in explosive SA speech
Sindh’s coronavirus testing capacity cut by more than half
Sindh’s coronavirus testing capacity cut by more than half
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.