Today’s outlook: Wasim Akhtar to present Rs24.84b Karachi budget

Here are some of the news stories we are following today (Monday):

Mayor Wasim Akhtar will present the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s Rs24.84 billion budget for the financial year 2020-21. This is the last budget of this year.

The government can complete its five-year tenure very easily if I come to a compromise with the opposition parties, Prime Minister Imran Khan said Sunday. The country’s economy has been affected because of the coronavirus, the premier told MNAs of the PTI and coalition parties after dinner at PM House.

Parliament will approve the Federal Budget 2020-21 today.

Five people were killed and five others were injured in Faisalabad after the passenger wagon they were travelling in was targeted by unknown men.

The opposition will boycott the Sindh Assembly session.

A two-judge bench of the Lahore High Court will hear Shehbaz Sharif’s plea for extension in bail for three weeks.

The Pakistan Army said Sunday that its troops have shot down an Indian “spying” quadcopter in Hot Spring Sector along the Line of Control.

Punjab’s transporters raised their fares by 20% after the federal government increased the petrol price by Rs25.58 per litre.

The Ministry of Interior has prepared recommendations regarding the setting up of cattle market across Pakistan.

