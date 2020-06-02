Tuesday, June 2, 2020  | 9 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Today’s outlook: Shops to close at 7pm, NAB summons Shehbaz

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Today’s outlook: Shops to close at 7pm, NAB summons Shehbaz

Photo: Online

Here are some of the news stories we are expecting to follow today (Tuesday):

  • NAB has summoned PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif to ask him about an assets case. The politician will be asked about different money transactions made through his bank accounts.
  • The Election Commission of Pakistan has summoned PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal in the PTI foreign funding case.
  • Petrol prices were reduced by Rs7 in Pakistan. After the cost was slashed, a shortage of petrol was witnessed at many petrol stations in Karachi.
  • Businessmen are expecting allocation of a financial package or relief in the coronavirus budget that the federal government will prepare soon.
  • The Sindh government has announced that markets will remain open from 6am to 7pm. Educational institutions, cinemas, beauty parlours, salon and amusement parks will remain closed till June 30. All sports activities will also remain suspended. A complete lockdown will be observed on Saturdays and Sundays.
  • ICYMI: The federal government has allowed people to do business five days a week during the coronavirus pandemic. Click here to read the full story.

FaceBook WhatsApp
ahsan IQBAL NAB Shehbaz Sharif
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Shehbaz Sharif, Ahsan Iqbal, PTI, PML-N, NAB, ECP, PTI foreign funding case, karachi, NAB calls Shehbaz Sharif, ECP summons Ahsan Iqbal,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan Tiddi solution: feed the locusts to chickens
Pakistan Tiddi solution: feed the locusts to chickens
Developing: List of identified victims of PIA PK-8303 plane crash
Developing: List of identified victims of PIA PK-8303 plane crash
What we talk about when we talk about May 28
What we talk about when we talk about May 28
Dissenting bureaucrat stops K-IV committee in its tracks
Dissenting bureaucrat stops K-IV committee in its tracks
Inquiry update: Sugar mills ripped off farmers, taxpayers Rs300b
Inquiry update: Sugar mills ripped off farmers, taxpayers Rs300b
Pakistani writer Asif Farrukhi passes away
Pakistani writer Asif Farrukhi passes away
What's the status of hospitals admitting COVID-19 patients in Sindh?
What’s the status of hospitals admitting COVID-19 patients in Sindh?
Headlines 9pm: PM calls out India for "arrogant expansionist policies"
Headlines 9pm: PM calls out India for “arrogant expansionist policies”
KP doctor attacked by patient's attendants at Hayatabad Medical Complex
KP doctor attacked by patient’s attendants at Hayatabad Medical Complex
Contact list to get tested for Coronavirus in Pakistan
Contact list to get tested for Coronavirus in Pakistan
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.