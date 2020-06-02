Today’s outlook: Shops to close at 7pm, NAB summons Shehbaz

Here are some of the news stories we are expecting to follow today (Tuesday):

NAB has summoned PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif to ask him about an assets case. The politician will be asked about different money transactions made through his bank accounts.

The Election Commission of Pakistan has summoned PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal in the PTI foreign funding case.

Petrol prices were reduced by Rs7 in Pakistan. After the cost was slashed, a shortage of petrol was witnessed at many petrol stations in Karachi.

Businessmen are expecting allocation of a financial package or relief in the coronavirus budget that the federal government will prepare soon.

The Sindh government has announced that markets will remain open from 6am to 7pm. Educational institutions, cinemas, beauty parlours, salon and amusement parks will remain closed till June 30. All sports activities will also remain suspended. A complete lockdown will be observed on Saturdays and Sundays.

ICYMI: The federal government has allowed people to do business five days a week during the coronavirus pandemic. Click here to read the full story.