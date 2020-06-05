Friday, June 5, 2020  | 12 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Today’s outlook: Punjab parks reopen, Parliament sessions resume

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 55 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 55 mins ago
Today’s outlook: Punjab parks reopen, Parliament sessions resume

Photo: AFP

Here are some of the news stories we are expecting to follow today (Friday):

  • The Punjab government has reopened public parks. People heading to the park have been directed to wear face masks and take precautionary measures against the coronavirus.
  • Senate and National Assembly sessions will be held with SOPs in place. The lower house will continue to meet every day till August 12 to make up for the sessions that were missed since the coronavirus lockdown was imposed. On August 12, budget for the ongoing fiscal year will be presented.
  • A Punjab Assembly session has also been summoned at 3pm to debate on the spiking COVID-19 infections in the province.
  • The Ministry of Trade and Commerce’s office will remain closed for three days to be disinfected.
  • The PCB has withdrawn its decision to lay off 10 employees.
  • MQM-Pakistan leader Faisal Sabzwari, his first wife, sons and mother have contracted the coronavirus. His second-oldest daughter and second wife’s COVID-19 test results came back negative.
  • The State Bank of Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves recorded a decrease of $1.70 billion in a week after the government used $1.66 billion to pay external debts.
  • ICYMI: The federal government is seeking investment from the private sector in the Pakistan Steel Mills after deciding to lay off all its employees. Click here to read the full story.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus national assembly Punjab senate
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Punjab parks reopen, Parliament sessions resume,Faisal Sabzwari,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Developing: List of identified victims of PIA PK-8303 plane crash
Developing: List of identified victims of PIA PK-8303 plane crash
Storm hits Karachi, gusts of wind, rain whip through neighbourhoods
Storm hits Karachi, gusts of wind, rain whip through neighbourhoods
Pakistani writer Asif Farrukhi passes away
Pakistani writer Asif Farrukhi passes away
I'm never flying with PIA again: Maheen Khan
I’m never flying with PIA again: Maheen Khan
KP doctor attacked by patient's attendants at Hayatabad Medical Complex
KP doctor attacked by patient’s attendants at Hayatabad Medical Complex
Contact list to get tested for Coronavirus in Pakistan
Contact list to get tested for Coronavirus in Pakistan
Karachi's Civil Hospital attacked by mob after COVID-19 patient dies
Karachi’s Civil Hospital attacked by mob after COVID-19 patient dies
Minal Khan is getting out of her comfort zone
Minal Khan is getting out of her comfort zone
‘Govt will have to tighten lockdown if public isn’t careful’
‘Govt will have to tighten lockdown if public isn’t careful’
CAA closes Lahore airport runway for two months
CAA closes Lahore airport runway for two months
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.