Today’s outlook: Punjab parks reopen, Parliament sessions resume

Here are some of the news stories we are expecting to follow today (Friday):

The Punjab government has reopened public parks. People heading to the park have been directed to wear face masks and take precautionary measures against the coronavirus.

Senate and National Assembly sessions will be held with SOPs in place. The lower house will continue to meet every day till August 12 to make up for the sessions that were missed since the coronavirus lockdown was imposed. On August 12, budget for the ongoing fiscal year will be presented.

A Punjab Assembly session has also been summoned at 3pm to debate on the spiking COVID-19 infections in the province.

The Ministry of Trade and Commerce’s office will remain closed for three days to be disinfected.

The PCB has withdrawn its decision to lay off 10 employees.

MQM-Pakistan leader Faisal Sabzwari, his first wife, sons and mother have contracted the coronavirus. His second-oldest daughter and second wife’s COVID-19 test results came back negative.

The State Bank of Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves recorded a decrease of $1.70 billion in a week after the government used $1.66 billion to pay external debts.

ICYMI: The federal government is seeking investment from the private sector in the Pakistan Steel Mills after deciding to lay off all its employees. Click here to read the full story.