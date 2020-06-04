Today’s outlook: Pakistan faces petrol shortage, NAB summons Sindh CM

Here are some of the news stories we are expecting to follow today (Thursday):

A shortage of petrol has been reported at petrol stations across the country. Petrol has finished at PSO petrol pumps as well. People who left for their offices Thursday morning are facing difficulty getting petrol for their vehicles.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has been summoned to the NAB old headquarters in Rawalpindi today. This is the third time he has been summoned. He is being called in the Sindh Roshan Programme case.

Doctors say children below the age of 10 in Karachi are rapidly getting infected with the coronavirus. They said the field hospital set up at the Expo Centre doesn’t have proper oxygen providing facilities.

Federal Information Minister Shibli Faraz has warned that the lockdown may be intensified if people don’t follow the government’s SOPs.

The Pakistan Sports Board office in Islamabad has been sealed after people violated the government’s SOPs and did not practice social distancing.

The Lahore High Court has granted bail to PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif in an assets case till June 17.

The Coronavirus Expert Advisory Group has directed all medical facilities to ban healthcare professionals with weak immune systems from working in coronavirus wards.

ICYMI: The Economic Coordination Committee approved on Wednesday firing all employees of the Pakistan Steel Mills. Click here to read the full story.