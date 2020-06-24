Today’s outlook: National Assembly, Senate meet

Here are some of the news stories we are following today (Wednesday):

National Assembly and Senate sessions will be held.

Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hasan Chohan is upset with Federal Science Minister Fawad Chaudhry over the latter’s statement regarding PTI’s internal matters. “If Fawad Chaudhry is so unhappy with the party he should just resign,” said Chohan. In an interview, Chaudhry had claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s close associate and PTI leader Jahangir Tareen was the reason why Asad Umar stepped down as finance minister in April 2019.

A police constable has been suspended after he lied about clearing the CSS examinations.

India has asked Pakistan to reduce its high commission staff in New Delhi by 50%. Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says he will play with a tit-for-tat policy with India. “If they’ll send half of our high commission staff back, we’ll send half of India’s staff back as well,” said Qureshi.

ICYMI: A school owner and teacher has converted his school into a biryani shop to compensate for the losses sustained by him during the coronavirus lockdown. Click here to read the full story.