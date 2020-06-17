Wednesday, June 17, 2020  | 25 Shawwal, 1441
Pakistan

Today’s outlook: National Assembly debates budget, PM visits Larkana, Jacobabad

Posted: Jun 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 mins ago
Posted: Jun 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 mins ago
Artwork: SAMAA Digital

Here are some of the news stories we are following today (Wednesday):

  • Prime Minister Imran Khan will head to Larkana and Jacobabad.
  • The National Assembly will resume its debate on the federal budget 2020-21. The session will begin at 11am.
  • The Islamabad High Court will resume hearing the sugar mills case. Farmers had moved the court to get their version of events heard.
  • The Balochistan government extended on Tuesday its smart lockdown until June 30.
  • Authorities have formulated a plan to impose smart lockdowns in several areas in Karachi’s districts East, West and Korangi. At least 30 people have died of the coronavirus in Karachi in the last 24 hours.
  • ICYMI: At least 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a border stand-off with Chinese troops at Galwan Valley in Ladakh Monday evening, the Indian Army confirmed. Click here to read the full story.

