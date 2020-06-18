Thursday, June 18, 2020  | 26 Shawwal, 1441
Pakistan

Today’s outlook: Lockdown in Hyderabad, Imran Farooq case verdict expected

Posted: Jun 18, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Today’s outlook: Lockdown in Hyderabad, Imran Farooq case verdict expected

File photo: AFP

Here are some of the news stories we are following today (Thursday):

  • An anti-terrorism court in Islamabad will announce its verdict in the case of MQM leader Imran Farooq’s murder. The politician was stabbed to death outside his house in London in 2010.
  • The Balochistan National Party (Mengal) is no longer in an alliance with the ruling PTI government, Akhtar Mengal said while taking the floor of Parliament on Wednesday.
  • The government has decided to seal multiple localities in Hyderabad.
  • Government employees have announced a protest against the federal government’s decision to not increase their salaries in the budget for 2020-21.
  • Former Usman Public School System director Naseem Siddiqui has passed away. Many politicians are expected to take part in his funeral prayers.
  • Many Lahore retail shops have stopped selling sugar due to continuous raids of authorities that ask them to reduce prices to Rs70/kg as per the Islamabad High Court’s directive.
  • The government has asked Tiger Force volunteers to supply sugar by opening stalls in different parts of the country.
  • The Sindh government will be spending Rs968.991 billion or over 80% of the province’s total budget on itself. This money will go into running government affairs, paying salaries, pensions, subsidies and writing off loans.
  • ICYMI: Almost every major neighbourhood in Karachi will be put under a lockdown from 7pm today, June 18 to July 2 as coronavirus hotspots have emerged in these areas, said the health department and deputy commissioners. Click here to read the full story.

Lockdown in Hyderabad, Imran Farooq murder case hearing
 
