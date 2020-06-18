Today’s outlook: Lockdown in Hyderabad, Imran Farooq case verdict expected

Here are some of the news stories we are following today (Thursday):

An anti-terrorism court in Islamabad will announce its verdict in the case of MQM leader Imran Farooq’s murder. The politician was stabbed to death outside his house in London in 2010.

The Balochistan National Party (Mengal) is no longer in an alliance with the ruling PTI government, Akhtar Mengal said while taking the floor of Parliament on Wednesday.

The government has decided to seal multiple localities in Hyderabad.

Government employees have announced a protest against the federal government’s decision to not increase their salaries in the budget for 2020-21.

Former Usman Public School System director Naseem Siddiqui has passed away. Many politicians are expected to take part in his funeral prayers.

Many Lahore retail shops have stopped selling sugar due to continuous raids of authorities that ask them to reduce prices to Rs70/kg as per the Islamabad High Court’s directive.

The government has asked Tiger Force volunteers to supply sugar by opening stalls in different parts of the country.

The Sindh government will be spending Rs968.991 billion or over 80% of the province’s total budget on itself. This money will go into running government affairs, paying salaries, pensions, subsidies and writing off loans.

ICYMI: Almost every major neighbourhood in Karachi will be put under a lockdown from 7pm today, June 18 to July 2 as coronavirus hotspots have emerged in these areas, said the health department and deputy commissioners. Click here to read the full story.