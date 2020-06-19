Friday, June 19, 2020  | 27 Shawwal, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

Today’s outlook: KP to present Rs860b budget, Karachi neighbourhoods sealed

Posted: Jun 19, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Today’s outlook: KP to present Rs860b budget, Karachi neighbourhoods sealed

Khyber Pakthunkhwa assembly. Photo: Radio Pakistan

Here are some of the news stories we are expecting to follow today (Friday):

  • The Khyber Pakthunkhwa government will present its annual budget of Rs860 billion in the provincial assembly.
  • The Saddar electronics market and shops along MA Jinnah Road and Burnes Road have been closed till July 2.
  • The National Assembly session will begin at 11am to discuss the coronavirus, locust invasions and federal budget 2020-21.
  • The district administration in Sialkot has decided to impose a Rs500 fine on people caught outside their homes without masks.
  • An Islamabad anti-terrorism court has handed life sentences to Khalid Shamim, Syed Mohsin Ali and Moazzam Ali for their involvement in the murder of MQM leader Dr Imran Farooq. He was stabbed to death outside his house in London’s Edgware on September 16, 2010.
  • A policeman working with the Counter Terrorism Department shot a doctor at Karachi’s NICVD. CTD Incharge Raja Umar Khitab said the suspect, Kamran, was suffering from psychological issues.
  • ICYMI: Around 40 union councils in Karachi have been sealed as coronavirus hot spots have emerged in these areas. Click here to read the full story.

Coronavirus Karachi khyber pakhtunkhwa
 
RELATED STORIES
 

