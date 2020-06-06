Today’s outlook: IMF wants more austerity, rain forecast in Sindh

Here are some of the news stories we are expecting to follow today (Saturday):

The Pakistan Army said on Friday that it had shot down another Indian spy quadcopter in Khanjar Sector along the Line of Control in Azad Kashmir.

Pakistan witnessed a lunar eclipse Friday night from 10:46pm to 2:04am.

Prime Minister Imran Khan says people have to follow the coronavirus SOPs as going into lockdown is not an option for us anymore.

The International Monetary Fund has asked the Pakistan government not to increase the salaries of its employees or hire any more government workers. The IMF has recommended cutting all unnecessary expenses. However, the ECC has declared the fund’s call for achieving Rs5,000 billion in taxes an unrealistic approach.

The petrol crisis continues across Pakistan’s major cities. But the petroleum division says there’s no crisis in the country.

Bailable arrest warrants have been issued for former PM Nawaz Sharif in the Toshakhana case. An Islamabad accountability court has summoned PPP co-chairperson Asif Zardari and former PM Yusuf Raza Gillani in the case on June 11.

PML-N leader Javed Latif has claimed that his fellow party member Chaudhry Nisar facilitated the PTI in its 2014 Islamabad protest.

Rural areas of Sindh and Punjab witnessed heavy rain. Showers were reported in Khairpur, Jacobabad, Rajanpur, Khanpur, Shakargarh and Chachro and more rainfall is forecast today.

Protests are unfolding across the US for the 11th consecutive night following the killing of George Floyd. US President Donald Trump had deployed troops in some states, but the soldiers have refused to use firepower against protesters. Rights groups have also filed cases against Trump and the US attorney-general.