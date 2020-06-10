Today’s outlook: ECC discusses extra pay for health workers

Here are some of the news stories we are expected to follow today (Wednesday):

The Economic Coordination Committee is likely to approve one month’s additional pay for all health workers involved in treating coronavirus patients.

The Punjab government has announced that it will only give extra pay to medical staffers working in coronavirus wards.

The World Health Organisation has recommended imposing a lockdown in Punjab for two weeks followed by another two weeks of easing restrictions. It has urged Pakistan to impose “intermittent lockdowns” in virus hot spots because “the country didn’t fulfill prerequisite conditions before easing restrictions”.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority has again asked oil companies to restore supply of the petroleum products. It has warned that petrol stations found artificially inflating prices or found involved in other violations will be sealed.

In Punjab, rotis will now be sold for Rs10 while naan for Rs15.

The IMF has agreed to ease its loan conditions for Pakistan for the first quarter of the next fiscal year.

