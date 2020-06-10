Wednesday, June 10, 2020  | 17 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Today’s outlook: ECC discusses extra pay for health workers

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 mins ago
Today’s outlook: ECC discusses extra pay for health workers

Photo: AFP

Here are some of the news stories we are expected to follow today (Wednesday):

  • The Economic Coordination Committee is likely to approve one month’s additional pay for all health workers involved in treating coronavirus patients.
  • The Punjab government has announced that it will only give extra pay to medical staffers working in coronavirus wards.
  • The World Health Organisation has recommended imposing a lockdown in Punjab for two weeks followed by another two weeks of easing restrictions. It has urged Pakistan to impose “intermittent lockdowns” in virus hot spots because “the country didn’t fulfill prerequisite conditions before easing restrictions”.
  • The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority has again asked oil companies to restore supply of the petroleum products. It has warned that petrol stations found artificially inflating prices or found involved in other violations will be sealed.
  • In Punjab, rotis will now be sold for Rs10 while naan for Rs15.
  • The IMF has agreed to ease its loan conditions for Pakistan for the first quarter of the next fiscal year.
  • ICYMI: Prime Minister Imran Khan wants action to be taken against those responsible for the artificial shortage of petrol in the country. Click here to read the full story.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus ecc
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
ECC discusses giving extra pay to health workers, OGRA, WHO, Coronavirus,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Developing: List of identified victims of PIA PK-8303 plane crash
Developing: List of identified victims of PIA PK-8303 plane crash
Storm hits Karachi, gusts of wind, rain whip through neighbourhoods
Storm hits Karachi, gusts of wind, rain whip through neighbourhoods
CAA closes Lahore airport runway for two months
CAA closes Lahore airport runway for two months
PSO slashes high-octane petrol price by Rs15
PSO slashes high-octane petrol price by Rs15
The dating dacoits of Sindh
The dating dacoits of Sindh
Fact-check: No, coronavirus has not been found in chickens
Fact-check: No, coronavirus has not been found in chickens
Minal Khan is getting out of her comfort zone
Minal Khan is getting out of her comfort zone
Ex-Dow university official Dr Zahoor Shaikh dies of COVID-19
Ex-Dow university official Dr Zahoor Shaikh dies of COVID-19
‘Govt will have to tighten lockdown if public isn’t careful’
‘Govt will have to tighten lockdown if public isn’t careful’
Lahore doctor put on anaesthesia machine as no ventilator available
Lahore doctor put on anaesthesia machine as no ventilator available
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.