Today’s outlook: Cabinet to decide Pakistan Steel Mills employees’ fate

Here are some of the news stories we are expecting to follow today (Tuesday):

A Federal Cabinet meeting will be held to discuss the fate of the employees of the Pakistan Steel Mills employees and the steps taken by the government to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is likely to reopen its tourism spots.

The Supreme Court won’t be hearing the Pakistan Steel Mills case today.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif will appear before NAB in the assets beyond income case. The politician will be grilled regarding his sources of income and tax payments. Shehbaz’s son-in-law and niece have also been included in the investigation.

One engine of the PIA flight PK-8303 that crashed in Karachi’s Model Colony will be picked up using a Pakistan Air Force’s hydraulic crane.

A factory in Faisalabad has begun N-95 masks, making it the first factory to do so.

Adviser to former Balochistan CM Dur Mohammad Nasir died from the novel coronavirus on Monday. He was aged 62.

The Sindh government will lift its ban on fishing on June 30.

American blogger Cynthia Ritchie who had accused PPP leaders of raping her has been sent a notice to appear before the Supreme Court today.

ICYMI: Prime Minister Imran Khan said Monday that Pakistan is likely to see the number of coronavirus at their peak by the end of July or early August. Click here to read the full story.