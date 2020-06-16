Today’s outlook: Cabinet discusses coronavirus hotspots, PM travels to Karachi

Here are some of the news stories we are expected to follow today (Tuesday):

Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair a Federal Cabinet meeting in Islamabad to discuss imposing smart lockdown in certain areas of Pakistan that have reported the most coronavirus cases. Construction of multiple-storey buildings near airports, in the wake of the PK-8303 crash on May 22 in Karachi’s Model Colony, will be discussed too.

The PM will later arrive in Karachi at 7pm to discuss with the provincial leadership the coronavirus hotspots in Sindh. He’s likely to meet Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah and Governor Imran Ismail and then head to Larkana and Jacobabad.

The Lahore High Court will take up the Ashiana Housing reference. The court has summoned witnesses.

The National Assembly will meet again today to debate on the Federal Budget 2020-21.

China will send the sixth consignment of protective equipment to Pakistan. The NDMA chairperson and a Chinese envoy will be there to receive it at the Islamabad airport at 8:15am.

Charsadda, Abottabad and Chitral will go under a lockdown.

Eighty neighbourhoods and localities will be sealed in Lahore over the rising number of coronavirus cases. Click here to check if your area is being sealed or not.

Pakistanis in Saudi Arabia will be brought back via seven special flights.