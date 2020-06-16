Tuesday, June 16, 2020  | 24 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Today’s outlook: Cabinet discusses coronavirus hotspots, PM travels to Karachi

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Today’s outlook: Cabinet discusses coronavirus hotspots, PM travels to Karachi

Image: SAMAA Digital

Here are some of the news stories we are expected to follow today (Tuesday):

  • Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair a Federal Cabinet meeting in Islamabad to discuss imposing smart lockdown in certain areas of Pakistan that have reported the most coronavirus cases. Construction of multiple-storey buildings near airports, in the wake of the PK-8303 crash on May 22 in Karachi’s Model Colony, will be discussed too.
  • The PM will later arrive in Karachi at 7pm to discuss with the provincial leadership the coronavirus hotspots in Sindh. He’s likely to meet Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah and Governor Imran Ismail and then head to Larkana and Jacobabad.
  • The Lahore High Court will take up the Ashiana Housing reference. The court has summoned witnesses.
  • The National Assembly will meet again today to debate on the Federal Budget 2020-21.
  • China will send the sixth consignment of protective equipment to Pakistan. The NDMA chairperson and a Chinese envoy will be there to receive it at the Islamabad airport at 8:15am.
  • Charsadda, Abottabad and Chitral will go under a lockdown.
  • Eighty neighbourhoods and localities will be sealed in Lahore over the rising number of coronavirus cases. Click here to check if your area is being sealed or not.
  • Pakistanis in Saudi Arabia will be brought back via seven special flights.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus Imran Khan Karachi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Contact list to get tested for coronavirus in Pakistan
Contact list to get tested for coronavirus in Pakistan
Actemra trials begin on COVID-19 patients in Punjab
Actemra trials begin on COVID-19 patients in Punjab
DRAP approves Pakistan’s first COVID-19 testing kit
DRAP approves Pakistan’s first COVID-19 testing kit
Pakistan to start manufacturing electromedical devices
Pakistan to start manufacturing electromedical devices
Double-lung transplant on COVID-19 patient offers hope for others
Double-lung transplant on COVID-19 patient offers hope for others
PML-N's Ahsan Iqbal tests positive for coronavirus
PML-N’s Ahsan Iqbal tests positive for coronavirus
Balochistan health DG claims 90% of province infected with coronavirus
Balochistan health DG claims 90% of province infected with coronavirus
Face masks, health checks, long check-ins: the future of flying
Face masks, health checks, long check-ins: the future of flying
Watch how Punjab's Rescue 1122 operates in the water
Watch how Punjab’s Rescue 1122 operates in the water
Cement bags to become Rs14.5 cheaper for manufacturers
Cement bags to become Rs14.5 cheaper for manufacturers
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.