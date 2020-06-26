Friday, June 26, 2020  | 4 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Three ‘terrorists’ targeting former MPA arrested in Karachi

Posted: Jun 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 37 mins ago
The Karachi police claimed to have foiled a ‘terrorism attempt’ by arresting three suspects on Thursday night.

The men, identified as Wasiullah, Muhammad Fazil and Muhammad Rizwan, were apparently associated with MQM-London

They confessed to the police that they were operating in the city on the orders of MQM-London and had been targeting a former MPA named Wasim.

They had identified three gas cylinder shops in Malir, Korangi and Shah Faisal to attack with crackers. Their plan was to attack the stores and create large explosions.

They reportedly were also targeting a journalist.

MOST READ
