Thursday, June 18, 2020  | 26 Shawwal, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

Three men sentenced to life in Imran Farooq murder

Posted: Jun 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Three men sentenced to life in Imran Farooq murder

An anti-terrorism court in Islamabad has handed life sentences to Khalid Shamim, Mohsin Ali Syed and Moazzam Ali for their involvement in the murder of MQM leader Dr Imran Farooq.

Farooq was stabbed to death outside his house in London in 2010.

Judge Shahrukh Arjumand announced the reserved verdict on Thursday.

The Federal Investigation Agency had charged Mohsin and Kashif with Dr Farooq’s murder in 2016. Both of them were members of the MQM’s student wing.

In their earlier statements, the two had confessed to killing the MQM leader, saying that Dr Farooq was a “potent threat to the leadership of the MQM.” They later, however, backtracked from their statement, claiming that they had confessed under duress.

The defence lawyer said that many people were after Dr Farooq because he once had a reward on his head. He told the judge that his client Mohsin has nothing to do with Dr Farooq’s murder. His confession was written by an FIA official and Syed was forced to sign it, he claimed.

In her statement, Dr Farooq’s widow Shumaila had said that she didn’t see anyone killing her husband, but neighbours told her that two men attacked him with a knife and brick. She had recorded her statement through a video link in February this year.

On May 20, the defence lawyer concluded his arguments and said the prosecution doesn’t have any evidence to link MQM founder Altaf Hussain to the murder.

The convicts have been ordered to provide Rs1 million each as compensation to Farooq’s family.

Farooq’s wife and son were present in the court when the verdict was announced.

