Saturday, June 6, 2020  | 13 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Three men arrested for raping 13-year-old girl in Lahore

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 42 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 42 mins ago
Three men arrested for raping 13-year-old girl in Lahore

Art: Obair Khan/SAMAA Digital

Three men were arrested Saturday morning for raping a 13-year-old girl in Lahore, according to the police.

An FIR was registered by the girl’s family 15 days after the crime took place. The girl was admitted to a hospital where her medical tests were conducted.

The test results showed that she had been gang raped.

The suspects, identified as Shahzad, Omar and Arsalan, are distant relatives and neighbours of the victim.

The police have taken them into custody and are interrogating them. A challan will be filed against them and they will be presented before the court soon, a police officer said.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Lahore rape
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
13-year-old, girl, rape, gang, relatives, court, police, forensic, medical tests, challan
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Developing: List of identified victims of PIA PK-8303 plane crash
Developing: List of identified victims of PIA PK-8303 plane crash
Storm hits Karachi, gusts of wind, rain whip through neighbourhoods
Storm hits Karachi, gusts of wind, rain whip through neighbourhoods
CAA closes Lahore airport runway for two months
CAA closes Lahore airport runway for two months
Pakistani writer Asif Farrukhi passes away
Pakistani writer Asif Farrukhi passes away
I'm never flying with PIA again: Maheen Khan
I’m never flying with PIA again: Maheen Khan
PSO slashes high-octane petrol price by Rs15
PSO slashes high-octane petrol price by Rs15
The dating dacoits of Sindh
The dating dacoits of Sindh
Fact-check: No, coronavirus has not been found in chickens
Fact-check: No, coronavirus has not been found in chickens
KP doctor attacked by patient's attendants at Hayatabad Medical Complex
KP doctor attacked by patient’s attendants at Hayatabad Medical Complex
Contact list to get tested for Coronavirus in Pakistan
Contact list to get tested for Coronavirus in Pakistan
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.