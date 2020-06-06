Three men arrested for raping 13-year-old girl in Lahore

Three men were arrested Saturday morning for raping a 13-year-old girl in Lahore, according to the police.

An FIR was registered by the girl’s family 15 days after the crime took place. The girl was admitted to a hospital where her medical tests were conducted.

The test results showed that she had been gang raped.

The suspects, identified as Shahzad, Omar and Arsalan, are distant relatives and neighbours of the victim.

The police have taken them into custody and are interrogating them. A challan will be filed against them and they will be presented before the court soon, a police officer said.