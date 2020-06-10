Three ‘fake’ soda water factories sealed in Muzaffargarh

The Punjab Food Authority sealed three factories in Muzaffargarh on Wednesday where soda water was being made without a license and using unhygienic additives.

According to Irfan Memon, the authority’s director-general, the beverage-makers were impersonating other registered brands by printing their logos on the bottles.

The sealed places were Ashraf Soda Water, Usman Soda Water and Imran Soda Water. They were also using artificial sweeteners and the manufacturing unit was extremely dirty.

During the raid, 1,092 bottles, filling machines and chemical drums were seized.

Memon has urged residents to avoid drinking carbonated drinks from shops and drink fresh juices at home instead.